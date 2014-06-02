Generations at Agritopia Announces Charter Club

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --Generations at Agritopia, a senior living community in Gilbert that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, will be opening in early July. Now is the time to become a Charter Club member to enjoy priority apartment selection, special savings and other community benefits. As the community prepares for its first residents, apartments are going quickly and the opportunity to become a Charter Club member will end soon.



For more information on its Charter Club program or the Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care program available at Generations, visit their website or call 480.822.1400.



About Generations at Agritopia

Generations at Agritopia is a 118 unit senior living community scheduled to open in July 2014 in the heart of Agritopia, in Gilbert, AZ. The community includes a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that offer Independent and Assisted Living services as well as a secure environment for Memory Care residents. Generations is being developed by Investment Property Associates (IPA) and Retirement Community Specialists (RCS), a senior living management company based in Phoenix, who is also managing the community’s operations. Generations features an array of amenities that include hospitality services such as dining, housekeeping and scheduled transportation. A restaurant-style dining room, casual bistro, movie theater, fitness centers, libraries, beauty salon, activity centers, and other specialty community rooms are available to Generations’ residents. Walking paths connect the residents to the adjacent community center and other amenities at Agritopia. For more information please visit www.generationsseniorliving.com or call 480-822-1400. www.rcsmgt.com - www.ipaliving.com



Generations at Agritopia

2811 East Agritopia Loop South

Gilbert, AZ 85296

(480) 822-1400

generationsseniorliving.com