Generations at Agritopia Announces Grand Opening

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --Generations at Agritopia will be welcoming new residents as they begin moving into the premier senior living community in Gilbert on July 14th. Retirement Community Specialists (RCS) and Investment Property Associates (IPA) are excited to offer a brand new senior living option for seniors and families who reside in Gilbert and the surrounding community .



Model apartments are available to see during tours as are the beautiful grounds surrounding the community, expertly designed to provide a relaxing, neighborhood atmosphere. Included on the property are community living rooms and dining rooms, an art studio and activity centers, a fitness center, beauty salon/barber shop, libraries and more. Each apartment features an emergency call system, a private bathroom with safety features, a kitchen or kitchenette with granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry, and spacious closets. Most include private patios or balconies with views of the stunning interior courtyard or surrounding neighborhood community of Agritopia.



Generations at Agritopia is a beautiful, and welcoming place for seniors looking for independent living in a retirement community and those who need assisted living or memory care services. Residents enjoy peace of mind knowing caring staff is onsite 24 hours a day if they need assistance.



About Generations at Agritopia

Generations at Agritopia is a 118 unit senior living community scheduled to open in July 2014 in the heart of Agritopia, in Gilbert, AZ. The community includes a mix of studio,one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den and two-bedroom apartments that offer Independent and Assisted Living services as well as a secure environment for Memory Care residents.



Generations is developed by Investment Property Associates (IPA) and Retirement Community Specialists (RCS), a senior living management company based in Phoenix, who is also managing the community’s operations.



Generations features an array of amenities that include hospitality services such as dining, housekeeping and scheduled transportation. A restaurant-style dining room, casual bistro, movie theater, fitness centers, libraries, beauty salon, activity centers, and other specialty community rooms are available to Generations’ residents. Walking paths connect the residents to the adjacent community center and other amenities at Agritopia. For more information please visit www.generationsseniorliving.com or call 480-822-1400. www.rcsmgt.com www.ipaliving.com



