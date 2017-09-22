Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Patchogue, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc., a full service automotive repair and maintenance shop, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based online marketing company that works with countless small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By pairing up with BizIQ, Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc. hopes to build on its 15-plus years in business and its existing customer base with the help of a focused digital marketing campaign and a revamped and modernized website. BizIQ has considerable experience with other auto repair industry clients, and brings much general knowledge of the ever-changing digital landscape to its work with the auto repair shop in Patchogue, NY.



First on BizIQ's agenda as it begins working with Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc. is the development and launching of a new company website for the mechanics, which will cover the shop's service offerings in depth and provide additional relevant information related to car care. The marketing firm will also be implementing a twice-monthly blog, with content written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing useful information in an engaging manner.



BizIQ will make extensive use of search engine optimization (SEO) in its work for Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc. Use of SEO can be directly linked to rankings in Google search results and plays a key role in the increased visibility of local businesses within their service area.



"Our shop specializes in providing outstanding customer service along with the finest in automotive repairs, and we've built a strong reputation over the years," said Gene Burbol, owner of Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc. "As more and more people find new service providers online these days, that trend certainly applies to the auto repair industry, and we've seen the impact that a great online marketing campaign can have for a business. We're excited to begin working with BizIQ to grow our company."



About Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc.

Gene's 112 Auto Service Center Inc. is an auto repair shop in Patchogue, NY, providing drivers throughout the area with first-rate preventative maintenance and general automotive repair services. Founded in 2001, the shop has a team of fully ASE-certified technicians, and is a member of Carquest, TECHNET, the Automotive Training Institute and Be Car Care Aware.



For more information, please visit http://www.genes112.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.