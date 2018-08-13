Gene's 24-Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing Announces Partnership with BizIQ

Taft, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing, a company that provides mobile mechanic and emergency roadside assistance, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing will enhance its digital marketing endeavors and connect with new audiences in California. BizIQ uses thorough search engine optimization strategies, which help customers find businesses like Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing more easily when they're in need of quick emergency roadside services. In addition, BizIQ developed a new website for the company, and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing's various mechanic services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company when they're stranded on the roadside.



"We are pleased to announce this new partnership with BizIQ," said Hildon Statler, owner of Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing. "This is a big step forward for us as we increase our digital marketing presence and amplify our communication capabilities with potential clients. We look forward to seeing the long-term results of this investment."



About Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing

Founded in 2002, Gene's 24 Hour Emergency Road Service & Towing has developed a reputation for providing high-quality mobile mechanic and emergency roadside services in Taft, CA.



For more information about the work the company performs, visit the company's website at https://www.genes24hourroadservice.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.