Genescy Corporation Moves Locations to Accommodate Continued Growth

Collingwood, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Genescy Corporation, a worldwide services provider to the timeshare industry, is relocating offices from Mississauga location to a larger space in Vaughan, Ontario, CA.



The new office space increases the office footprint and supports the company's growth strategy across Ontario. The larger space allows for additional hires as well as a multimedia lounge and is in close proximity to the Vaughan Mills Mall, one of the best shopping centers in Canada.



The move to Vaughan was specifically decided on to accommodate Genescy's current Ontario client-base and their families by making it easier to access and to provide a more spacious location that also boasts great shopping and fine dining.



"This is an exciting opportunity for Genescy to continue to grow and develop. We look forward to our clients coming to see us in our new home," says Founder & CEO, Cory Stegemann.



For more information or to book a consultation at Genescy's Vaughan location at 9100 Jane Street, Building A - Suite 201, L4K 0A4 go to http://www.genescy.com.



About Genescy Corporation

Genescy Corporation is recognized for delivering excellent professional services in the timeshare industry by working directly with CVOA-approved organizations that protect both the timeshare owner and developer. This supportive firm assists resort developers with the fulfillment of trade-ins and transfers for timeshare intervals which enhances the industry as a whole.