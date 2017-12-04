Genesis Health Clubs Acquires Lincoln Athletic Club

Lincoln, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs today continued its recent explosion of growth, acquiring Lincoln Athletic Club, an 88,000 square foot facility, including multiple fitness areas, an indoor track, a collegiate sized basketball court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, three group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, two racquetball courts, multiple steam rooms, a hot tub, massage therapy center, tanning rooms, meeting rooms, a kid's gym, nursery, and pro shop.



Genesis, which currently operates two health clubs in Lincoln, totaling 44 total clubs across five states, also announced the closing of its Pine Lake location. All members of Pine Lake will be granted full access to the Lincoln Athletic Club location, effective Monday, December 4.



Lincoln Athletic Club Owner, Todd Mosser expressed excitement. "I've had a wonderful career in this industry and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to turn over my legacy to Genesis Health Clubs. They're true professionals and I know they'll take care of our members."



Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President Rodney Steven also reacted enthusiastically: "Lincoln is an important market for us and we're thrilled to be expanding in such a major way. We love the community at Pine Lake, and we're thrilled to expand their amenities. They'll now have access to swimming pools, tennis courts, an indoor track, and a spa. I could go on for hours. This facility is huge and packed with all the amenities anyone could ask for. It's really special."



Steven said, "The facility is a landmark in Lincoln and one of the nicest facilities in town already but we are excited to start construction and take it to the next level. We will turn it into a crown jewel for the community here over the coming years. I'm working on some major plans already. We have a world-class tennis club in each of our major markets, and this will be the one for Lincoln."



Asked about All-American Training, the popular heart-rate based interval training program available at both O Street and Pine Lake, Steven smiled. "We'd never consider moving without bringing All-American Training with us; we know how much our members love the concept. In fact, they're putting the finishing touches on the AAT room at Lincoln Athletic Club right now as we speak. There won't be any interruption in the class schedule and the new room looks amazing."



Steven continued, "Lincoln Athletic Club members are in for a treat, too. Not only are we bringing All-American Training, but we'll be bringing in new equipment and programming on day one and they'll still see their favorite personal trainers and staff around the club as we make the transition. Fitness in Lincoln just got a whole lot more exciting."



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 44 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com.