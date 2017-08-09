Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs announced plans to add All-American Training, its popular heart-rate interval training program to its Cass Street Health Club in Omaha, NE, with a Grand Opening planned for Saturday, September 9th.



All-American Training is an interval training program that features personalized, wearable heart-rate monitors to measure energy expenditure. Participants rotate between three stations consisting of treadmills, rowers and bodyweight exercises, alternating intensity to spike their heart-rate and ignite a caloric-afterburn effect. This can result in 600-1,000 calories burned in a single one-hour class.



Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President, explained: "Our Omaha members have been asking for something like this for a long time, and we're thrilled to bring it to them. Everyone is so interested in using technology to track their progress in fitness right now and All-American Training does that in a big way."



Steven continued: "Genesis has had All-American Training in Wichita and Lincoln for a short while, and it has been crazy how successful it has been. Now it is Omaha's turn. People get so competitive with their info up on the screen when they can see just how many calories they're burning. Omaha is going to love this."



To celebrate the launch of All-American Training in Omaha, Genesis Health Clubs will be offering two months of the program for free to all new members. Free seven-day passes are available for non-members at https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/free-pass.html.



For more information, visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/locations/cass.html.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 41 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.