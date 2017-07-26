Lincoln, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs announced plans to add All-American Training, its popular heart rate interval training program to its O Street Health Club in Lincoln, Nebraska, with a Grand Opening slated for Saturday, August 19th.



All-American Training is an interval training program that features personalized, wearable heart-rate monitors to measure energy expenditure. Participants rotate between three stations consisting of treadmills, rowers or exercise bikes and bodyweight exercises, alternating intensity to spike their heart rate and ignite a caloric afterburn effect. This can result in 600-1,000 calories burned in a single one-hour class.



Joe Oxler, District Manager for Lincoln, explained, "We've had All-American Training at our Pine Lake club for a few months, and people absolutely love it. Wearable fitness technology is one of the biggest trends in the industry right now and people love integrating and tracking their exercise in such a high-tech way."



Oxler continued, "It's a challenging workout, but the best part is that each person decides how to push themselves. Since everything is measured by perceived exertion, a completely sedentary person can compete with a seasoned marathon runner in this class, just by pushing themselves a little harder. Plus, interval training really works. I've lost quite a few pounds since I've been taking this class, and our members have, too."



To celebrate the launch of All-American Training at O Street, Genesis Health Clubs will be launching a six week weight loss transformation program, free to the community, with free classes for everyone and prizes for the winners. Oxler expressed his excitement: "It may seem risky to let people try this for free for six weeks, but I've seen the results this program offers and I know how addictive it is. We're going to achieve our company mission and help change lives with this program."



For more information, visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/locations/o-street.html.



