St. Joseph, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs announced today the full completion of its long-awaited, multi-million dollar St. Joseph health gym.



The immense St. Joseph facility now features cardio and strength training equipment, indoor running track, swimming pool, personal training, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, lounge area, towel service and a full smoothie bar. In addition, there are new dedicated studios for cycling, yoga and a variety of group exercise classes.



In addition, today the City Council of St. Joseph issued a full permanent certificate of occupancy, marking the official completion of the long-awaited construction project.



When asked about the endeavor, Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President, sounded relieved and exhilarated. "Anything worthwhile is hard to get! With that being said, this has been the toughest construction project I have ever been involved in. We took a small, aging facility and built a brand-new, multimillion dollar luxury health club next to it, then connected the two, creating the greatest fitness facility ever seen in the city of St. Joseph."



Steven continued, "The St. Joseph community has been begging for something like this for years and we could not be happier to be the ones to bring it here. Ultimately, the people of St. Joseph are going to get into better shape, have a better quality of life and live longer. Who wouldn't get excited about that?"



Though the project saw unexpected delays and several roadblocks, Steven seemed appreciative and optimistic. "This was difficult, end of story. But we couldn't be happier to work with the good folks representing the city of St. Joseph. At the end of the day, they want the exact same thing that we do—to serve the people of St. Joseph and improve their quality of life. We're going to do some great things together for the community in the years to come."



To celebrate the completion of construction, Genesis Health Clubs will soon be announcing an extensive slate of free community events and Grand Opening ceremony. In the interim, complimentary seven-day passes will be available to all St. Joseph residents at https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/free-pass.html



For more information, visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/locations/st-joseph.html



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes in innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded fitness experience in their 41 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class personal training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow and add new services and locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.