Genesis Health Clubs Celebrates Grand Opening of Topeka Southwest Club, Donates Summer Camp Program to Big Brothers Big Sisters and Gives Tennis Racquets to Community

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs today announced a grand opening celebration for its recently completed Topeka Southwest location. A full week of events has been announced, culminating with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, January 20th, featuring special classes, prizes, free workouts for all Topeka residents, and a free Wilson tennis racquet for the first 300 guests to tour the new club. In addition, Genesis Health Clubs will be presenting the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters with a free tennis camp for Bigs and Littles to enjoy this summer.



Genesis Health Clubs acquired the location, formerly owned by Maximus Fitness in 2014 and immediately began plans for remodeling. Construction formally began in early 2017 and reached completion this month. Included in the remodel is a new basketball court, expanded weight room and cardio area, towel service, a new lobby and lounge with smoothie bar, grand slam room for enhanced tennis viewing and three new outdoor tennis courts, among other major tennis enhancements.



Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President Rodney Steven II said with enthusiasm, "Our members in Topeka have been waiting for this for a long time with grace and patience. Well, that patience has now paid off, as we've brought something this community has never seen before. Genesis has a lot of great clubs, but this might be one of the greatest."



Steven continued, "When we came to Topeka a few years ago, we saw huge potential. The locker rooms needed a lot of work, the layout was a little confusing and the facility just needed some love and care. But it had a sense of community that we just fell in love with and we wanted to show our members more. They deserved a world-class facility, and now they have one."



National Tennis Director Mike Woody jumped in, "Tennis has been transformed in Topeka. Three new post tension outdoor tennis courts with outdoor lighting, resurfacing of the six indoor courts with great playability color, the very best in class indoor LED lighting… tennis has never been so easy on the eyes. It's a brand-new atmosphere with the new Grand Slam viewing area, backdrops and divider curtains. Jaws will drop!"



"Most of all, we will support these new features with a smorgasbord of activities that will be sure to get anyone interested in tennis: youth, adults, new to the game, experienced tennis veterans… it doesn't matter. It's almost too much tennis to handle!"



Woody continued, "Genesis has made a major investment in developing tennis in Topeka. We're proud to announce that we'll be overseeing tennis at the Kossover Tennis Center going forward, we'll be giving out 300 free racquets to the community and we'll be giving away a free summer camp to Big Brothers Big Sisters as part of our initiative to get kids active and loving the sport at an early age."



Steven jumped back in, "Our entire purpose at Genesis Health Clubs is to deliver results for life to our members. We're inviting the Topeka community out for a taste of that. We will not rest until Topeka is healthier, happier and having more fun."



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 44 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information visit:

https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/

https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/locations/topeka-southwest.html



Grand Opening Event Schedule:



Special Evening Bootcamp – 1/15 (Mon)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Tennis for Beginners Night – 1/16 (Tue)

6:00 p.m.- Play Tennis Fast

7:00 p.m.- Cardio Tennis

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.- Free Tennis Hit Sign up



Bring a Friend for Free Night – 1/17 (Wed)

5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.- Bring a friend to work out for free



Genesis Games – 1/18 (Thu)

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pull up/push up/sit up/jump rope contests

Basketball Game – Members vs. Genesis Team

Fun prizes sponsored by local businesses



TGIF/VIP Party – 1/19 (Fri)

Bagels, juice and coffee all morning & special classes to be announced

5:30 p.m.- Barre

6:00 p.m.- Centergy (with glowsticks)

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.– Food, drinks, fun – TGIF party

Social – beverages and hors-d'oeuvres

Recognition of community/member leaders

Presentation of Tennis Camp program to Big Brothers Big Sisters

9:00 p.m.- After Party



Grand Opening Day – 1/20 (Sat)

8:00 a.m.- Step & Iron

8:30 a.m.- Barre

8:30 a.m.- G-cycle

9:00 a.m.- Special Bootcamp – Free to members & public

9:15 a.m.- Group Power

9:30 a.m.- Group Centergy

10:00 a.m.- Ribbon cutting ceremony

11:00 a.m.- Nutrition Seminar

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.- Lunch will be provided

1:00 p.m.- Door prize drawings



Tennis events

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.- Cardio Tennis

9:00 a.m. to 10:3 a.m.- Drills, Thrills & Play

11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.- Special Tennis Toast to Topeka Tennis - Everyone Invited.

12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.- Adult Play Tennis Fast - High School to Adult Players

1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.- Kids Tennis Fun Day - 5-13 years old

6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.- Play Tennis Topeka Tennis Mixer - Adults Only