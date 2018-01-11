Genesis Health Clubs Celebrates Grand Opening of Ward Parkway Club and Brings Popular All-American Training Classes to Kansas City

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs has completed work on its extensive remodeling of its Ward Parkway health club, which now includes All-American Training. A fitness trend sweeping Kansas and Nebraska, All-American Training is a heart rate-based interval training class measured by high-tech heart rate monitors. In celebration of the remodeling, a grand opening celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, January 20th with a week of events and sneak previews leading up to the big day.



Acquired from 24 Hour Fitness in 2016, the Ward Parkway location has undergone extensive renovations, including the addition of brand-new luxury locker rooms, towel service, a turf/functional training area, cycle studio, new equipment, more open floor plan and a brand-new All-American Training classroom.



Genesis Health Clubs Owner/President Rodney Steven II was visibly enthusiastic, "When we came into Kansas City a year and a half ago, we came in big; we now have thirteen clubs in the greater Kansas City area. I knew from day one that Ward Parkway was the perfect one to show the community what Genesis Health Clubs is all about."



Steven continued, "I can't even believe this is the same building. Between the new lounge area, luxury locker rooms, open floor plan, new cycle studio, and above all else, All-American Training, this is a world-class health club now. We can't wait for Kansas City to really experience everything Genesis is bringing to the table."



Asked about All-American Training, Steven smiled, "All-American Training? I've been in the fitness business for decades, and I've never seen something like this. People in the industry talk a lot about gamification, and wearables are all the rage. This takes both of those ideas and combines it into a calorie-shredding workout where you can see your progress up on the screen the whole time and have a friendly competition with the person next to you."



"The best thing is that it doesn't matter if someone is an Olympic athlete or hasn't exercised in their life. The monitors measure your total effort; so long as you give it your best effort, you can be right up there on the board. Plus, the interval training is perfect at getting results quickly. I can't believe how many calories people burn in this class. Throw in energetic music and black lights and it's downright addictive."



Asked about future plans in Kansas City, Steven smiled. "We might just have some big news to share soon. Stay healthy and stay tuned!"



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 44 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/.



Grand Opening Event Schedule:

All American Training Sneak Preview Week 1/15-1-19

6a and 6p classes daily

Staff & VIP special classes throughout week

Bring a friend, get 2 months free



Special Evening Bootcamp – 1/15 (Mon)

7pm-9pm



Genesis Games – 1/16 (Tue)

6:00pm-8:00pm

All American Training Speed Demos (15-minute demos throughout the evening)

Cycleathon

Fun prizes sponsored by local businesses



All-American Training Night – 1/17 (Wed)

Free Classes at 5pm, 7pm, 9pm



VIP Party – 1/18 (Thurs)

7:00pm-9:00pm

Social – Beverages & hors d'oeuvres

Recognition of community/member leaders



TGIF – 1/19 (Fri)

Bagels, juice & coffee all morning

7:00-9:00pm –TGIF party - Food, drinks, fun

9:00pm – After party



Ward Parkway Grand Opening – 1/20 (Sat)

All-American Training Sneak preview classes: 8a, 12p, 2p

7:30am – G-Cycle

8:00am – Turbo Kick

9:00am – Special Bootcamp on Turf

9:00am – Nutrition Seminar

10:00am – Yoga

10:00am – Ribbon Cutting

11am – Special Bootcamp on Turf

12-1:00pm -- Lunch will be provided

1:00pm -- Door prize drawings



AAT Grand Opening Sat 2/2

Free Classes every 2 hours –8a, 10a, 12p, 2p