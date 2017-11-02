Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Miramont Lifestyle Fitness announces today the sale of all four health clubs, located in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Genesis Health Clubs based in Wichita, Kansas. This includes the three main full-service health clubs under the Miramont Lifestyle Fitness name: Miramont North, Miramont South and Miramont Central, with amenities such as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and a climbing gym, as well as REVE fitness, a boutique studio currently operated by Miramont Lifestyle Fitness.



Founder and owner Cliff Buchholz is pleased to have Genesis taking the reins of Miramont Lifestyle Fitness. "It's nice to be able to turn these clubs over to a like-minded individual. Between our love for fitness and entrepreneurial spirits, I know that my clubs are going to someone who shares the vision I've spent decades building. These clubs are who I am. I wouldn't have it any other way."



With this acquisition, Genesis Health Clubs expands its footprint to 44 clubs throughout Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, and now Colorado.



Genesis Health Clubs owner Rodney Steven II commented, "It's such a natural fit. Miramont Lifestyle Fitness does so many great things and they are similar to our clubs in a lot of ways. Plus, we've wanted to expand into Colorado for some time. I've long admired the state's dedication to health and fitness; we're going to fit right in."



While the ownership will be new, Steven assured members they won't be seeing any sudden changes. "Often, we move in to clubs that need a lot of help and rehabilitation. In this case, we're happy to be taking the keys to exceptionally well-run clubs. This is a tremendous opportunity to learn, while striving to meet and exceed the high standards the members expect."



"Cliff is an industry icon," said Steven. "He and his team have spent over 40 years building a shining beacon of fitness in Fort Collins. He was one of the top 20 tennis players in the country and he was one of the founders of the Lipton Open. What a legend. We are proud and humbled to have the opportunity to work hard to continue his legacy."



When asked about future plans in Colorado, Steven grinned. "We'll see what the future holds. Right now, I'm just focused on running these clubs right. Of course, I won't mind getting some workouts in these beautiful facilities while soaking in the mountain views in the meantime."



About Genesis Health Clubs

As its name implies, Genesis Health Clubs is a place for new beginnings. Members enjoy state-of-the-art equipment, group fitness programs and customized personal training programs. Members receive professional health and fitness coaching from certified staff grounded in expertise and intensive training. Facilities feature racquetball and basketball courts, tennis courts, indoor running tracks, swimming pools, whirlpools and dry saunas. The clubs offer childcare at most locations.



Genesis has 44 clubs in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Colorado. The new Miramont locations include North, South and Central branches, as well as the Reve Fitness boutique studio, all located in Fort Collins, CO.