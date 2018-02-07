Genesis Health Clubs Donates Facilities to Help Generate over $7,000 for Breast Cancer Research and Treatment

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs today announced that the Susan G Komen "Dink in Pink" Pickleball Doubles Championship held at the West Central location of Genesis Health Clubs on Saturday, January 27th raised over $7,000 towards breast cancer research and treatment.



Participants played pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, on eight different courts. Over 100 men and women and over 50 doubles entries were received from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, resulting in 133 separate machines.



In addition, a pro/celebrity auction featuring Wichita's Matt Wright, the top USAPA Open Pro Division ranked tennis player, and Jack Oxler, USAPA national doubles champion.



Genesis Health Clubs National Tennis Director Mike Woody expressed excitement, "Pickleball is such a great way to get people active and involved. It's a great entry point for those who have never played tennis or who haven't played in a while. It's active, social and most importantly, fun."



Woody continued, "The best thing is that is was all for a good cause. We were able to help in raising over $7,000 towards breast cancer research and treatment. We couldn't be happier to support the crucial work that the Susan G Komen organization does each and every day. Genesis Health Clubs is an organization obsessively dedicated to health and wellness, so partnering with Susan G Komen for the Cure made sense on so many levels."



Asked if we'd be seeing more events like this in the future, Woody smiled, "I won't rest until the entire Wichita community works up a sweat for a good cause. See you on the court!"



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 41 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.