Genesis Health Clubs Donates Swim Facilities for the Weekend to Raise Money for Make a Wish Foundation Through Swim to a Wish Event

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs, owned by prominent Wichita businessman and philanthropist Rodney Steven, announced today that it is donating the swim facilities at its West Central health club in Wichita, KS for the weekend to Make-A-Wish Kansas for their Swim to a Wish fundraiser.



At the event, started in 2013 Wish Dad and Campus High School Swim Coach Kelly Kennedy, swim team members from ten schools join together to swim a 100-mile marathon relay. During its five-year run, the event has raised over $160,000 for Make-A-Wish Kansas. Funds are raised through individual and corporate donations and have been matched dollar for dollar each year by an anonymous donor.



Genesis Health Clubs will be hosting swimmers from Campus and Derby high schools. The event will begin Friday afternoon and continue throughout the weekend until the swimmers complete their 100-mile goal. Photo opportunities will be available for local media throughout the event.



About Make-A-Wish Kansas

Make-A-Wish® Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Since its first wish in 1985, Make-A-Wish Kansas has granted the one true wish of more than 1,500 children with critical illnesses. As a national organization, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and 33,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 285,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,300 in 2016 alone.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.