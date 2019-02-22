Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2019 --Genesis Health Clubs, owned and operated by local philanthropist Rodney Steven II, announced today that it will host the largest free boot camp in Wichita history this Saturday. A suggested donation of $5 will get participants a t-shirt and all proceeds will go directly to The Wichita Charter of Special Olympics.



The event will be family friendly, with a separate, supervised kids boot camp, as well as childcare available for younger children. The adult boot camp will take place across five tennis courts and feature a variety of difficulty levels for people of all levels of fitness to enjoy.



In addition, all attendees will receive a free pair of tickets to an upcoming Wichita Thunder game.



A registration page has been set up for members of the community to reserve a spot, as attendance is expected to be very large.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations, including the recently announced Goddard Aquatic Center and waterpark, to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.