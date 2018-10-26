Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs announced today that it will host two Zombie BOOtcamps this Saturday at two of its Kansas City-area clubs. Free to the community, these events will be a fun, active way for participants to get an early start burning calories before the holiday season. T-Shirts will be sold with all profits going to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer KC and donations will be accepted on their behalf at the events.



Genesis Health Clubs owner and philanthropist Rodney Steven II, fresh off a fundraiser for a fallen officer's family in Wichita, KS, expressed excitement for the event. "The zombie bootcamps are fun, active, and maybe a little ridiculous, but we have some ulterior motives. Americans eat thousands of calories of candy for Halloween, and we want to give people a chance to work some of those off in advance."



Steven continued, "Every New Year, we receive an overwhelming rush of people signing up because they realize how much they've neglected their health over the holidays, and it really all starts with Halloween. Genesis Health Clubs is here all year, and we want to give all of Kansas City a chance to get an early start on a healthy lifestyle today."



Partnering with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer KC was a natural fit. "Our KC Racquet Club and Boardwalk locations have both partnered with Making Strides in the past few weeks. It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we thought it was a perfect opportunity to try to raise a little more money for this incredibly deserving organization before October ends. Nearly everyone is affected by this horrible disease in one way or another. Every penny counts and Making Strides is making a difference every day."



The Zombie BOOtcamps are free to the community and will be held this Saturday, October 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the following Genesis Health Clubs locations:



Genesis Health Clubs Boardwalk – 8628 North Boardwalk Ave. Kansas City, MO 64154

Genesis Health Clubs KC Racquet Club – 6501 E. Frontage Rd. Merriam, KS 66202



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado. Planning is underway to build the Genesis Goddard Aquatic Center, a new location in Manhattan Kansas, and a major renovation to its Overland Park location. Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.