Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs announced the rescheduling of "Play Healthy ICT" today in partnership with Tobacco Free Wichita. The free event will take place April 19th at OJ Watson Park, located at 3022 S. McClean Blvd, Wichita, KS from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



The partnership with Genesis Health Clubs' KidFit program, Wichita Parks & Recreation and Tobacco Free Wichita will feature fun, active programming for all ages, including "Around the World – Sports of All Sorts," free kids' bikes and helmets (limited), yoga, healthy snacks, games, jump ropes, hula hoops, tobacco litter cleanup, special guests, and more.



Corri Lewellen, Genesis Health Clubs KidFit Director, signaled excitement that the weather was finally cooperating. "We've had a few false starts due to some bad weather conditions. Fortunately, the weather looks beautiful on Saturday, so we're going to get these kids out and get them moving!"



Lewellen continued, "It's fun, family-friendly and active. We're partnering with some great organizations in Tobacco Free Wichita and Wichita Parks & Recreation. Play Healthy ICT is more than a name; it's a philosophy, and we want to spread it throughout the community, one kid at a time."



More information can be found at the Play Healthy ICT Facebook event.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 gyms in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Recently announced was the $30 million Goddard Aquatic Center, a major economic development project for South Central Kansas. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



About Tobacco Free Wichita Coalition

Since 1970, residents of Wichita and the surrounding communities have worked together to reduce the harms associated with tobacco use at both the local and state levels. TFW is actively involved with several ongoing programs including efforts to reduce the impact of tobacco company marketing on youth and other at-risk populations, the Smoke-Free Housing Initiative, and the tobacco-free parks initiative "Play Healthy ICT". TFW meets quarterly on the third Friday of every third month from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kansas Food Bank (1919 East Douglas, Wichita).