Peter Gaskill, who holds a USA Basketball Gold Certification and NCAA Certification has been named Genesis Health Clubs Basketball Director. Gaskill commented "I am extremely excited to be joining Genesis, working with the high-caliber staff to build an elite basketball program that fits the Genesis brand."



Gaskill continued, "The programs we are going to offer are designed to build players from the ground up and to provide opportunities for them to apply to in-game situations. We'll work from beginners all the way to elite athletes and offer a basketball learning experience unparalleled in the region."



Genesis will be launching Personal Basketball Training for all ages, lessons, leagues, classes and much more to come.



The Basketball programming will be exclusive to the Kansas City market for now, with future plans to scale out to the rest of the company, which includes 41 clubs in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.



For more information, visit www.genesishealthclubs.com/basketball.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 41 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.