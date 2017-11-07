Genesis Health Clubs Launches Industry-Leading Membership Recognition Program

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs is proud to announce a major expansion of its membership loyalty program. The redesigned G-Perks program is expanding to all 44 clubs and will provide members the ability to redeem G-Perk points for savings on top hotels, exclusive deals, name brand merchandise as well as get instant deals on events, resorts, attractions movie tickets and more. Members also receive special benefits when they purchase gift cards, rent cars or book airline flights through the members-only website. The new G-Perks program started on November 1, 2017.



G-Perk members earn points for their activities in the club, from checking in and attending events to booking personal training sessions and Facebook check-ins. In addition, members who refer friends and family that become a new member receive a $500 savings certificate on a dream vacation at four and five-star resorts in Mexico and the US. As a special gift and for a limited time, new members who sign up for automatic ACH payments will receive a $200 hotel savings certificate, available exclusively through G-Perks.



The G-Perks Enhanced program, which is available for a nominal fee, expands on these benefits with even greater savings, including the opportunity to download special offers from over 440,000 merchants in the US and Canada.



"Genesis Health Clubs has always prided itself on setting the Gold Standard in the health club industry," says Jake McCabe, Vice President of Marketing. "Wi, h the new G-Perks and G-Perks Enhanced programs, we have raised the bar again. Our members will enjoy huge savings on everything from dream vacations to dining out, all while they get in the best shape of their lives."



"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Genesis and its technology partner, Perkville, on the development of the new G-Perks program," says David Gould, President of Solution One Partners, which provides the out-of-club awards and experiences for the program. "They challenged us to help them build the best loyalty program in the industry; we think the results speak for themselves."



"Perkville is looking forward to continuing its long-standing relationship with Genesis as it expands its highly successful G-Perks program," notes Sunil Saha, Founder and CEO. "Now that members can redeem their points for travel, merchandise and other benefits, the G-Perks program will be more exciting and effective than ever."



For more information, visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/g-perks.html.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 44 clubs throughout the Midwest and Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit http://www.genesishealthclubs.com.



About Solution One Partners

Solution One Partners develops and manages turn-key, custom-designed loyalty and incentive programs for clients in select industries. The Company's "Next Generation" rewards platform provides a wide range of awards for members and employees of such programs that increase sales, impact retention, and create more loyal customers. Solution One Partners works with a number of strategic partners, including Perkville in the health club industry.



For more information, please visit www.solutiononepartners.com.



About Perkville

Perkville is the leading customer reward platform in the health and fitness industry, serving 2,300 locations worldwide. Perkville's reward programs are custom-tailored to each club to drive retention, referrals and in-store purchases. The platform integrates with most membership systems and white labeled apps to provide a seamless experience for health club members.



For more information, visit www.perkville.com.