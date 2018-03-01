Genesis Health Clubs National Tennis Director Mike Woody Receives Prestigious Facility Manager of the Year Award from Missouri Valley USPTA

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs, owned by Wichita businessman Rodney Steven, announced today Mike Woody, its National Tennis Director, received the prestigious Facility Manager of the Year Award at the 2018 Missouri Valley USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) conference. The Missouri Valley covers five states Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Oklahoma. The conference was hosted in Kansas City from February 23rd through February 24th.



The award capped off a weekend of recognition for the Genesis Health Clubs Tennis Program. The conference also saw major presentations by Tennis Pros Thiago Santos on Cardio Tennis, Steve Baum on "The Top Ten Reasons to Play Junior Team Tennis, and Mike Woody on the Business of Tennis.



In addition, Genesis Health Clubs Tennis was recently featured in Tennis Industry Magazine for innovation and growing the game in a 2-page feature. Genesis was the first club in the industry to conduct a Cardio Tennis class with 175 people on the courts in heart rate monitors.



Asked about the activity, Woody replied, "It's what we do here at Genesis. We are one of the Nation's leaders in innovative programs that hit directly to growing the game of tennis. We are dedicated to acquiring, building, rehabilitating and growing tennis facilities, communities, and programs."



Woody continued, "But it's more about the people than the facilities. In order to do tennis right, you have to recruit, nurture and keep the best talent. I'm proud to say that we've been able to attract the best tennis professionals from across the globe. Our members have seen that and it's changing the industry. I can't thank each and every one of our tennis pros enough for helping make this happen."



When asked what is next for Tennis at Genesis Health Clubs, Woody seemed excited. "We'll have some big announcements coming soon. Let's just say that Tennis is growing at Genesis Health Clubs."



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.