Genesis Health Clubs Partners with City of Wichita Park & Recreation for Cardio Tennis Event, Free to the Public

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2018 --Genesis Health Clubs announced today a free community event this weekend in partnership with Wichita Park & Recreation, as part of the Get Fit Wichita series. The Cardio Tennis event, to take place at the Genesis Health Clubs location at Rock Road from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13th, will be the largest of its kind in history with over 200 participants on eight indoor tennis courts.



Cardio Tennis is an innovative program featuring fun, fast tennis drills, coupled with heart rate monitors to provide real-time feedback on heart rates and calories burned. Guaranteed to produce fun, high fives and smiles galore, the social group fitness class has averaged close to 500 calories per participant.



National Tennis Director Mike Woody exclaimed "It's huff and puff fun! The best thing about Cardio Tennis is that it requires no experience. Seasoned tennis veterans can have fun with someone picking up a racquet for the first time. As long as you have no medical issues, and you're a healthy adult at least 18 years old, we'll have you laughing and sweating in no time flat."



Woody continued, "We're making it really easy for people to take the first step towards their New Year's resolutions for their health. All of the equipment is provided, it's free to the public and the first 200 participants even get a T-shirt. Plus, you can bring a friend! What more could you ask for?"



While the event is free to the public, limited space is available, so Genesis Health Clubs is advising all who are interested to sign up in advance, so long as space remains. Participants may sign up at https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/tennis.html.



For more information, e-mail tennis@genesishealthclubs.com or call 316-634-6111.



Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 44 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



