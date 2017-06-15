Genesis Health Clubs Supports American Heart Association's Heart Walk

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs will be handing out pre-race packets at two locations in Wichita for the 2017 Wichita Heart Walk & F.A.S.T. 5K race, benefiting the American Heart Association.



The race packets can be picked up before the race at Genesis Health Clubs on 1551 N Rock Road on Thursday, June 15 at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, June 16, the packet pickup location will move to Genesis Health Clubs on 854 N Socora Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.



The 2017 Wichita Heart Walk and F.A.S.T. 5K will be held on June 17 at Wichita State University, with check-in at 8:00 a.m. and the race beginning at 9:00 a.m. Genesis will have a booth set up outside to provide racers with free nutrition seminars, and an instructor leading yoga stretches at the halfway point of the 5K race.



"We are honored to be involved," said Rodney Steven, President and Owner of Genesis Health Clubs. "The American Heart Association's Heart Walk is a great opportunity to get a team of your friends and family together to raise money for a great cause, all while benefiting your own health."



The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premiere event for raising funds to save lives from this country's number one and number five killers: heart disease and stroke. The Heart Walk helps bring light to the importance of physical activity and healthy-living, and creates an environment that's fun and rewarding for everyone. The goal for Wichita is to reach $135,000, and over half of that goal has been met.



Donations can be made here.



