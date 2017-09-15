St. Joseph, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs announced today a massive grand opening celebration of the completion of construction of its multimillion-dollar luxury St. Joseph gym.



The grand opening, on Saturday, September 23rd, will see Genesis Health Clubs giving free tennis rackets to the city of St. Joseph. Any guests or members that bring a friend to tour the club that day will receive a free tennis racket, courtesy of Genesis Health Clubs. The rackets will be available to the first 300 members and guests, but Genesis will have an unspecified number of rain checks on hand, as supplies are expected to go fast.



The celebration will be preceded by a week of special classes, events and prizes, anchored by the debut of a free six-week tennis program gifted to Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Joseph on behalf of the St. Joseph Tennis and Swim Academy and Genesis Health Clubs.



All St. Joseph area Bigs and Littles will be able to participate in the program and members and guests will be able to sign up to sponsor one of the many kids waiting for their match. A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. the day of the grand opening to celebrate the launch of the program.



Genesis National Tennis Director Mike Woody, expressed huge enthusiasm, commenting, "We love tennis and we want to spread it to the community of St. Joseph and turn it into the tennis capital of Missouri. That all starts with by giving free tennis rackets away to the community and creating engaging programs. Once you have that, there's really no excuse; it's time to have some fun!"



Woody continued: "Of course the next step in making St. Joseph a tennis leader is to introduce it to the next generation, and our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is the perfect way to do that. These kids are looking for guidance, mentorship and fun and we could not be happier to help bring it to them. Some of these kids would have never had the chance and now they'll learn a love of the game that will keep them active and striving towards their goals for the rest of their lives."



The immense St. Joseph facility now features cardio and strength training equipment, indoor running track, swimming pool, personal training, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, lounge area, towel service and a full smoothie bar. In addition, there are new dedicated studios for cycling, yoga and a variety of group exercise classes.



To see the full week-long slate of events and RSVP to make sure you get your free tennis racket, visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/st-joseph-grand-opening.html.



For more information, visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/locations/st-joseph.html.



Media Photo Opportunity



Wednesday, September 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be a special VIP dedication ceremony for the founding members of the club, the St. Joseph Tennis and Swim board and community leaders. City officials, business, the media and community leaders will be invited.



In addition, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be present to receive their exclusive six-week tennis program, courtesy of the St. Joseph Tennis and Swim Foundation and Genesis Health Clubs.



A ceremonial "first serve" with hundreds of tennis balls served at once will culminate this night of fun and who's who in the St. Joseph community.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes in innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded fitness experience in their 41 clubs throughout the Midwest, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class personal training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow and add new services and locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit http://www.genesishealthclubs.com.