Manhattan, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --Genesis Health Clubs has announced that Nov. 29 will be the official groundbreaking and start of construction on its new Manhattan 70,000 square foot location, the company's 45th. The facility will be the largest health club in Manhattan, Kan. history, bringing an unprecedented array of fitness options to the community, all under one roof.



Genesis Health Clubs will build the brand-new fitness center on the hilltop of 2704 Allison Avenue and 0000 Fort Riley Blvd in Manhattan. The multi-million dollar health club will be one of the largest and most luxurious in the region, including a six-lane indoor pool, three-lane running track, three exercise studios, full basketball court, childcare, cardio, weights, three indoor tennis courts with a grand slam viewing lounge and bar, personal training, smoothie bar, premium locker rooms with built-in locks, granite countertops and full towel service. In addition, an upscale spa will be included, featuring massage, facials, skin care, cold water bath, therapy pools, hot tubs, steam room and dry sauna.



After an extensive bidding process, the job was awarded to Wichita, Kan. based Rock Construction.



"Manhattan is in for something special," said Rodney Steven II, Owner/President of Genesis Health Clubs, "We are so excited to bring this facility to our members and the community. Manhattan has not seen the true Genesis experience offered in our deluxe, largest clubs. That is all about to change. Manhattan is already a Genesis city, and this will take that to the next level."



Steven continued, "This has been long-awaited and it has taken longer than expected, for which we sincerely apologize. We've doubled in size since this project was announced, adding over 20 clubs since then, up to 44 clubs, and we have had at least four sites under active construction at all times. This has been a difficult site to develop, but 'Anything worthwhile is hard to get.' We cannot emphasize enough how gracious or members have been. I can't wait for them to see the new club; it will be more than worth the wait."



"The new Genesis will be a landmark in the city; I guarantee no one will miss it. Manhattan has never seen anything like this; it has everything. It will be a beautiful health club, but most of all, we will bring with it a new standard of service and luxury to the community and to our members."



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 44 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



For more information, please visit www.genesishealthclubs.com.



For more information visit https://www.genesishealthclubs.com/locations/manhattan.html.