Madrid, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2018 --The 88th annual motor show held in Geneva brought excitement and surprises to the world of car lovers and journalist. Now that it's over, we can talk about the biggest highlights of this year and definitely state that this year's show was by far one of the most compelling stories we have seen.



With a Japanese icon of its era, Toyota brand has presented their Supra GR Racing Concept. Muscular and wide shapes embodied in the similar platform as BMW Z4, rear wheel drive and as far as we know by now- no manual transmission.



The British family has also managed to take the stage and attract the eyes on their stands. The new Jaguar I-Pace, a fully electrical car with some spectacular specs that can be compared with the rivals:



o-60 in just 4.5 seconds



Full range on a single charge: 480 Km



With regard to EV movement, Porsche stated that their line- up of Mission E will be added to a Mission E Turismo and Crossover.



Another striking concept car came from the Heart of Munich named BMW M8 GRAN COUPE, an iconic model that is about to be reborn. Wonder if it's going to be a rival to a brand Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, another fascinating model that has just joined the "Benz" family.



Overall, this year's performance of Mercedes-Benz brand was astonishing. Apart from a 4-door GT version, they have also shown a new A-Class, packed with all drive intelligence systems as you can only imagine in their flagman's model S-Class. Sharper exterior and more comfortable and spacious interior make you think of this car to be bigger and more beautiful than any other competitor in this class. Apart from the exterior and interior evolution, the new engines are also to be expected, as well as the adaptive air suspension for all line of the class. Our pick was on the 2.0-liter engine giving out nice 245 BHP, making your A-Class drive smooth and accelerate as fast as you need it.



"The show was spectacular, I really like the way in which the car manufacturers are moving towards today", said Heung Sup Han, former Director of General Motors in South Korea and now, a business evangelist that dedicates the work into cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence research. "An event, that is so loved around the world must surprise its fans with something innovative, this year, they have not let us down", added to his prior speech Mr. Han.