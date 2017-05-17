GeneXus Announces Its Participation at SAPPHIRE NOW to Showcase GeneXus for SAP Solutions

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --GeneXus, an SAP partner, today announced that it will participate at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 16–18 in Orlando, Florida in Booth [591].



GeneXus will be introducing an automated development tool to accelerate innovation and speed up the migration process to different SAP® platforms such as SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP HANA® database. SAPPHIRE NOW® is the perfect setting to showcase the increase in productivity that GeneXus developers can achieve when working on projects that incorporate these SAP technologies, and when creating extensions for SAP S/4HANA®. The main benefit of using GeneXus to build enterprise apps for SAP solutions is being able to accelerate innovation and reduce development costs.



"Many customers running SAP solutions are in the process of migrating all their specific applications - which they have developed around SAP ERP - to SAP Cloud Platform and to the next-generation business suite, SAP S/4HANA. In addition, they need to continue innovating while making sure that their new developments can be integrated into their current systems, as well as deployed to SAP Cloud Platform. We have created a specialized version of GeneXus that allows generating SAP Fiori apps that are Web responsive and native for iOS and Android. In addition, they use the SAP HANA database and can be easily integrated into SAP S/4HANA; later on, they can be deployed to SAP Cloud Platform with one click. In this SAPPHIRE NOW event, we want to show customers the possibility of building applications with GeneXus around SAP solutions, with benefits such as reducing the costs associated with software development and accelerating time to market," said Eugenio García, Product Manager for GeneXus.



SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.



At GeneXus' stand, visitors will learn about new ways for companies to simplify innovation while leveraging the most advanced SAP technology. Additionally, GeneXus will be hosting a special live Webinar for attendees and the broader business community online. The Webinar, "How to Develop a Digital Transformation Strategy That Drives Corporate Innovation and Customer Acquisition," will take place Thursday, May 18, 3PM-4PM.



To participate, register at: https://genexussapphirewebinar.splashthat.com/



About GeneXus

GeneXus™ is a multi-platform software development environment that is knowledge-based and model-centric. It is used by more than 8,500 companies for creating data-based enterprise software that runs on servers, desktop computers and on the Web, as well as on mobile devices. Its agile and accelerated methodology allows automating the most time- and resource-consuming processes in the development, maintenance, integration, and modernization of business applications and software systems. GeneXus™ enables users to quickly adopt new technologies and, for this reason, it has been the leading enterprise software platform for more than 25 years. Due to its unique approach to the creation of flexible applications (based on modeling, generation, and iteration), combined with wide support for current and legacy programming languages and databases, GeneXus™ is an ideal tool for users seeking to bridge the gap that separates their IT infrastructures from new technologies.



Founded in 1988, GeneXus is headquartered in Montevideo (Uruguay) and has offices in Brazil, United States, Japan, and Mexico. In addition, it is present in 45 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas.



