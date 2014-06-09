Genital Herpes Virus (HSV-2) Can Also Cause Cancer; CBCD Reviews a Scientific Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --"Infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin." - John Evans, CBCD



Dr. Ge, Dr. Wang, and Dr. Shen, say, in a study that the "herpes virus plays an important role in the pathogenesis (the development) of cancer via the inhibition of cell apoptosis (that is, by stopping natural cell death) and stimulation of DNA synthesis (and by creating new DNA), which may ultimately lead to cancer." (1) More specifically, they say that an HSV-2 infection "is a potential risk factor for carcinogenesis (the development of cancer). Several studies indicated that these infectious agents may elicit an immune response, creating a cytokine tissue environment that leads to chronic inflammation, DNA damage, cell proliferation, angiogenesis (the creation of new blood vessels to feed the tumors) and ultimately prostate cancer." (1) They conclude: "components of viral and other infectious agents may shift the balance towards altered homeostasis (toward a change in the normal behavior) in cells that have already deviated from normal gene expression and may thus play a role in malignant (cancer) transformation." (1) In other words, genital herpes may lead to cancer by altering cell behavior.



The scientific paper was published in the scientific journal Biomedical Reports. Dr. Ge X and Dr. Shen P work at the Department of Medical Oncology, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, in China, and Dr. Wang X works at the Urology Department, the First Affiliated Hospital, College of Medicine, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, in China.



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



There are two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV): HSV type 1 (HSV-1), which usually causes cold sores or fever blisters around your mouth, and HSV type 2 (HSV-2), which usually causes genital herpes.



How can individuals infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) treat their symptoms?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2) There are also natural HSV-2 remedies. Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are such HSV-2 remedies.



Click to learn more about Gene-Eden-VIR and herpes virus or Novirin and the herpes virus.



References:



(1) Ge X, Wang X, Shen P. Herpes simplex virus type 2 or human herpesvirus 8 infection and prostate cancer risk: A meta-analysis. Biomed Rep. 2013 May;1(3):433-439. Epub 2013 Mar 19.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001