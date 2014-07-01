Genital Herpes Virus (HSV-2) Can Cause Anal Sores That Feel Like Hemorrhoids; CBCD Reviews Medical Data

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --“Infected with Herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Some people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) report anal sores that feel like hemorrhoids. The American Sexual Health Association writes on its website that “herpes can bring about what feels like a tiny fissure around the anus, something easily confused with hemorrhoids.” (1) Additionally, Dr. Zane A. Brown, M.D. and colleagues wrote that “Both sexes confuse anal herpes outbreaks with hemorrhoids and anal fissures. Because genital herpes outbreaks can occur anywhere from waist to midthigh (the area innervated by the sacral nerve ganglia, which is the area approximately covered by a pair of boxer shorts), herpes symptoms are often missed or misinterpreted.” (2) Dr. Brown writes for Medscape.com.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Herpes is “easily transferred to the anal skin on the fingers, and can therefore occur around the anus in anyone.” (4) In some studies, people with herpes were completely unaware of lesions about one-third of the time that the virus was found to be active in the genital area. While recognizing lesions and other symptoms is important, this cannot always tell you when the virus is active. “Anal herpes can be caused by either strain of the virus (herpes simplex 1 or herpes simplex 2).” (5)



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.