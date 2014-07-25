Genital Herpes Virus (HSV-2) Can Cause Infertility; CBCD Reviews Recent Studies and Recommends Two Natural Herpes Remedies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2014 --The CBCD recommends that men infected with the herpes virus use Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to target their latent HSV. – John Evans, CBCD



The HSV-2 virus, which normally causes genital herpes, can damage testicles. This damage can be so extensive that it causes infertility. Researchers wrote that an acute infection with the herpes virus “results in irreversible atrophy of the germinal epithelium (the innermost layer of the testicle), orchitis (inflammation of the testicles), and infertility.” (1) It is interesting that herpes virus was observed in semen more 15 years ago. As Dr. Wald and colleagues wrote in 1999 “Herpes simplex DNA can be detected in semen.” (2) Click to learn more about herpes symptoms.



polyDNA therefore recommends that people infected with a herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (herpes and other viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Naumenko and colleagues showed that the Herpes virus can infect the cells that produce sperm. As a result, some of these cells die, and the other infected cells produce infertile sperm. This decreases the sperm count. (4) Dr. Monavari and colleagues wrote in another study that “all HSV-positive samples had abnormal semen parameters (the male factor group). Although HSV infection was not associated with sperm motility and morphological defects, it was correlated with lower sperm count in the seminal fluid. The findings suggest that asymptomatic seminal infection of HSV plays an important role in male infertility by adversely affecting sperm count.” (5) Please note that even without producing symptoms such as a herpes outbreak with sores, the herpes virus decreases the sperm count. Of course, many people will wrongly assume that if there are no symptoms, the virus is harmless. The study shows that this is a misconception.



Click to learn more about Novirin and latent viruses and Gene-Eden-VIR and latent viruses.



References:



(1) Malolina EA1, Kulibin AY, Naumenko VA, Gushchina EA, Zavalishina LE, Kushch AA. Herpes simplex virus inoculation in murine rete testis results in irreversible testicular damage. Int J Exp Pathol. 2014 Apr;95(2):120-30



(2) Wald A1, Matson P, Ryncarz A, Corey L. Detection of herpes simplex virus DNA in semen of men with genital HSV-2 infection. Sex Transm Dis. 1999 Jan;26(1):1-3



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) Naumenko VA, Kushch AA. Herpes viruses and male infertility--is there any relationship? Vopr Virusol. 2013 May-Jun;58(3):4-9



(5) Monavari SH1, Vaziri MS, Khalili M, Shamsi-Shahrabadi M, Keyvani H, Mollaei H, Fazlalipour M. Asymptomatic seminal infection of herpes simplex virus: impact on male infertility. J Biomed Res. 2013 Jan;27(1):56-61



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.