Genital Herpes Virus (HSV-2) Can Cause Tumors of the Heart; CBCD Reviews Scientific Study

HSV-2 is usually associated with genital sores. However, a new study links the genital herpes virus to the development of tumors of the heart. Dr Pateras and colleagues say, in a paper published in the Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology, that "this study has shown that HSV DNA is detected significantly more frequently in cardiac myxomas than in their normal counterparts." In addition, the researchers reported that "…the detection of HSV-2 as the infectious agent in two myxoma cases reflects a novel finding ... Of particular interest is the recognition of HSV-2 as a potential cardiovascular pathogen. The virus has been implicated in coronary artery disease and carotid atherosclerosis." (1) Dr Pateras works at Molecular Carcinogenesis Group, Department of Histology and Embryology, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, 11527, Greece. Myxomas, which are tumors of primitive connective tissue, are the most common type of tumor in the heart. Common clinical signs of myxomas are strokes, peripheral or pulmonary embolisms, fever, weight loss, high sedimentation rate, anemia, and leucocytosis. (2)



The CDC notes that "Herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease (STD) that any sexually active person can get." (3) Additionally, “most people with genital herpes infection do not know they have it.” (3)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HSV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How can an individual treat an herpes virus infection?



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (4) There are also natural HSV remedies. Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are such HSV remedies. These remedies target the latent herpes virus, that is, the remedies target the virus during the symptom-free period.



References:



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.