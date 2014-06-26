Genital Herpes Virus (HSV-2) Causes Intense Back Pain; CBCD Reviews Medical Data

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Most people don't know that the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) can cause intense back, groin, and leg pain. Research shows that the first outbreak almost always causes these symptoms. In fact, a person may experience "flu-like symptoms - such as feeling unwell, headaches and pains in the back and legs, with or without enlarged glands in the groin, and … some people also have considerable pain and swelling in the genital area, and may have additional pain and difficulty passing urine." (1)



In addition to back pain, groin pain, and leg pains, genital herpes outbreaks can cause other types of discomfort. For example, one medical case study reported that a "27-year-old woman presented to a gynaecological ward with one week of unexplained abdominal pain. After some days of observation and tests… biopsies showed HSV type 2." (2)



More common symptoms include "tingling, burning, itching, and redness at the site where an outbreak is about to occur. Painful, itchy blisters on the penis, on the vulva, or inside the vagina. Blisters may also appear on the anus, buttocks, thighs, or scrotum, either alone or in clusters. They may be barely noticeable or as large as a coin." (3) Individuals may also experience “painful, oozing sores caused by blisters that break open…swollen and tender lymph nodes … painful urination … (and) … abnormal discharge from the vagina or penis." (3)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with HSV… reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (4) There are also natural HSV remedies. Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are such HSV remedies. These remedies target the latent herpes virus, that is, the remedies target the virus during the symptom-free period.



