Genital Warts Can Develop in the Trachea (Windpipe); CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Many people associate HPV with genital warts or cervical cancer. However, the National Institute of Health says that the human papillomavirus can also cause recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a disease in which wart-like tumors grow in the air passages leading from the nose and mouth into the lungs (respiratory tract). These tumors may vary in size and grow very quickly. They often grow back even when removed. (1)



The CBCD recommends targeting the latent HPV virus that causes wart-like tumors in the respiratory tract. People infected with HPV should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“RRP is caused by two types of human papilloma virus (HPV), called HPV 6 and HPV 11. There are more than 150 types of HPV and they do not all have the same symptoms. Most people who encounter HPV never develop any illness. However, many HPVs can cause small wart-like, non-cancerous tumors called papillomas. The most common illness caused by HPV 6 and HPV 11 is genital warts. Although scientists are uncertain how people are infected with HPV 6 or HPV 11, the virus is thought to be spread through sexual contact or when a mother with genital warts passes it to her baby during childbirth. HPV 6 and HPV 11 can also cause disease of the uterine cervix and, in rare cases, cervical cancer.” (1)



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



About CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (http://www.cbcd.net) is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS tax code. The center’s mission is to advance the research on the biology of chronic disease and to accelerate the discovery of a cure for these diseases.