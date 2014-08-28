Genital Warts Can Grow Very Large; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --“Infected with the genital warts virus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



When a person with a damaged immune system is infected with the type of HPV that causes genital warts, they can grow very fast and become very large. “Some warts can grow quickly. If they are not treated, they can grow large enough to obstruct the vaginal, urethral or rectal openings. Warts can grow especially fast during pregnancy.” (1) Additionally, “most types of genital warts are painless, and tend to appear in clusters. If you suffer from such warts you should get treated before having sex again as they are highly contagious.” (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that HPV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the human papillomavirus (HPV), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In addition to growing large quickly, genital warts “usually appear as flesh-coloured growths or bumps. They can be raised or flat, single or multiple, small or large, and sometimes cauliflower shaped. They can appear on the vulva, in or around the vagina or anus, on the cervix, and on the penis, scrotum, groin, or thigh. The warts may cause itching, painful intercourse, and vaginal or rectal bleeding.” (1)



Individuals may be able to recognize them when they appear because, “genital warts are usually soft and moist and tend to appear in ‘groups’ of three to four. Note however, that this differs between patients and that some people will only have one or two warts while others may develop a large number of individual growths.” (2)



Rarely, genital warts can lead to cancer. However, when more than one type of HPV is present the chances of developing cancer goes up. For example, “the risk for developing cervical cancer, the second most common form of cancer in women worldwide, is higher in females infected with multiple HPV types than those infected with just one HPV type.” (4)



Are there treatments against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



The CBCD therefore recommends that HPV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the HPV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the HPV.



References:



(1) Hasslefreeclinic.org – Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Last updated June 12, 2010.



(2) Dr.Ed.com – Types of Genital Warts.



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) News-Medical.net – Women who harbor multiple HPV type infections are at higher risk for cervical lesions. Published July 10, 2006