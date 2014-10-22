Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Sometimes, normal body processes, such as the formation of pimples, pearly papules, or sebaceous glands can be confused with genital warts. “Normal anatomical structures may be confused with warts. These do not require any treatment.” (2) Some of these structures, such as pimples, can be popped when squeezed with enough pressure. This is not the case with genital warts. Dr. Gallant wrote that “warts are solid growths and don't pop.”(1) Dr. Gallant is an adjunct professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Genital warts are usually soft and moist and tend to appear in ‘groups’ of three to four. Note however, that this differs between patients and that some people will only have one or two warts while others may develop a large number of individual growths. When the warts go unnoticed, they grow and form small cauliflower-shaped clusters that are flesh-coloured.” (3) Genital warts are caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV).



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“There are more than a hundred different strains of the human papilloma virus, only a couple of which are responsible for most types of genital warts (as well as anal warts). The majority of genital warts are caused by HPV types 6 and 11. These warts will usually grow for 6 months after which they tend to stop growing. Other strains of HPV can cause warts on your feet or hands, which are less contagious than genital warts. A few strains of HPV are classified as high-risk, as they can lead to specific cancers. You might read that genital warts can cause ‘mild pain’ and that they may feel itchy or bleed. In fact, this only happens in rare cases, when warts reach a considerable size and/or if you scratch them off. If you think you have a wart, avoid any scratching (to avoid bleeding), and consult your doctor instead.” (3)



The CBCD reminds the public that “a visible genital form of HPV infection (is) genital warts, which are commonly caused by HPV types 6 and 11, and appear on the vulva, cervix, vagina, urethra and anus.” (5)



What treatments are available that target HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



