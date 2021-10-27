Gennovacap and Celerik Partner to Offer DevOps as a Service

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --Gennovacap is expanding services and adding DevOps as a Service into its offering. The Texas-based tech services company also announced a new partnership with Celerik. Celerik will help support the devops consulting practice to reach even more businesses and brands.



What are DevOps?

DevOps offers tangible and measurable benefits. By adopting DevOps best practices, companies achieve a higher level of engineering success. Organizations who adopt devops best practices can deliver fast, stable, and innovative solutions.



Engineers waste a lot of time waiting for people or machines to build and test software. Developers repeating the same task over and over leads to frustration and unhappiness. In the long run, developers benefit when they can devote more time to adding value to a business. By adding devops automation and removing the repetitive work, engineers become a profit center for any business.



About Gennovacap

Gennovacap helps customers scale applications to the moon. Gennovacap's infrastructure management has yielded fantastic results on multiple cloud platforms. Results include auto-scaling applications 10X for high availability, cutting cloud costs 90%, and improving software delivery 6X-10X times faster.



In the past 10 years, Gennovacap has witnessed how under valued devops is during the early stages of software development. At most startup companies, 80% of the workload is spent building new features and 20% is spent fixing issues.



"At the early stage of a company, engineers choose easy to use devops tooling like Jenkins or Heroku. These tools are great to start but don't scale efficiently with ops. The costs incurred from these tools grows as the software grows. If a company doubles its customers base, then DevOps automation becomes a critical strategy to achieve high growth and scale. This is where we can help you with our DevOps solutions and DevOps automation strategies," says Reza Piri, Gennovacap CEO.



Gennovacap helps businesses achieve the following benefits by automating software with its managed development and operations team:



- Reduce Cloud Costs

- Releases Software Faster

- Strengthen Cloud Security

- Reach 99.9% Uptime



"With Gennovacap, there is a focus on quality engineering through automated testing, configuration management, CI CD, and devops infrastructure. We focus on what matters. Because we do, our customers reach scaling goals, deliver apps faster, and achieve high growth," says Reza Piri, Gennovacap CEO.



About Celerik

Located in Colombia with operations in the US, UK, and Colombia, this nearshore software consulting company has received numerous awards. Celerik specializes in mobile, web, DevOps, migrations, and cloud applications.



The partnership of these two companies creates more opportunities for businesses to take advantage of the knowledge of these two powerhouses.