Oxford, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --Clementine Bihiga travels the nation to colleges, high schools and businesses to express the horrors of her past. Bihiga, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide and civil war of 1994, dedicates her time and energy to communities around the nation in hope of crushing bullying, providing peace in the discovery of each person's calling and teaching others to believe in themselves. After living in refugee camps and waking up among dead bodies, audiences are amazed at her positive outlook in life. Her enthusiasm, sense of humor and passion is sure to inspire audiences as a keynote speaker, motivational speaker, or convocational speaker.



A fighter for life and inspiration, Bihiga encourages her audiences to change their lives for a successful and fulfilling future. An acclaimed author, she has written and just released, "Happily Broken: Discovering Happiness through Pain and Suffering" to share her story with millions. The book advocates perseverance of self in the persona of a caring friend - a friend who has ventured through the fire, coming out on the other side as free. It can be found in school and town libraries and can also be purchased on Amazon as a hardcopy or on Kindle.



Allyson Chalapatas, coordinator of HOPE for Women, states, "Clementine Bihiga is a truly remarkable woman. Her unique sense of telling her story and the way she always found the silver lining in everything is amazing. Clementine changes lives in such a positive way, she speaks and people listen. I would most definitely recommend any company or organization looking for a motivational, inspiring, funny and energetic speaker to call on Clementine Bihiga to speak, she is remarkable. She will exceed your expectations."



Sarah A. of Barlett Junior High School reflects on her experience with Clementine, "I cannot begin to find the words that can explain the gratitude I feel toward Clementine for speaking at our school. The message was incredibly powerful and has stuck with our kids. She not only shared her story, but promoted the ideal of hope and loving yourself and being happy. Our students were engaged throughout the entire presentation, you could hear a pin drop except when she made them laugh (her humor is contagious). I would highly recommend her to speak at any function."



To purchase the book on Amazon visit http://www.amazon.com/Happily-Broken-Discovering-Happiness-Suffering/dp/1511439777/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1433197513&sr=8-1&keywords=Happily+Broken%3



About Clementine Bihiga

Clementine Bihiga is a public speaker and author of "Happily Broken: Discovering Happiness through Pain and Suffering". Bihiga is a survivor of the Rwandan genocide and civil war of 1994. A firsthand witness to acts of violence and discrimination Bihiga speaks out against the proliferation of bullying. She also offers her experience and wisdom to encourage peace, hope, personal discovery and self-assurance in a society to often harried by all-consuming pressure.



Contact:

Clementine Bihiga

Author

info@clementinebihiga.com

http://www.clementinebihiga.com