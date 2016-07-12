Genome Sequencing Provides New Hope in the War on Bed Bugs

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --A collaboration between the American Museum of Natural History and the Institute for Computational Biomedicine at Weill Cornell Medical College have sequenced the genome of the bed bugs found in New York City, which has made more information available about their genetic make-up than ever before. As a result, there is hope that this genetic information can be used by other parties to come up with even more efficient and effective bed bug treatments in the future, which should come as welcome news to those who have ever encountered the pests.



In short, the team of scientists collected their information by collecting samples from the subway stations that can be found throughout New York City. Some of their results have been unsurprising, as shown by how bed bug populations that lived within close proximity tended to share more of their genes. However, some results were much more unexpected, such as how the bed bug populations in a single city have proven to be surprisingly diverse from a genetic perspective, which could explain part of their notorious resilience.



Regardless, what is most interesting is that the genome sequencing has revealed a great deal about the genes that enable bed bugs to do what they do best. As a result, it seems probable that other parties will be able to make use of this genetic information to come up with better pesticides in the future, which will make it easier than ever before to eliminate their presence on premises. However, it is important to note that the team of scientists released their report in February of 2016, meaning that any such development will not come until far into the future. This means that both homeowners and business owners will have to rely on the tried-and-true solutions of bed bug exterminators, such as Environmental Heat Solutions for the time being.



