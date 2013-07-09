Gentech Pharmaceutical CEO Named to Kalos Therapeutics Board

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2013 --Kalos Therapeutics is in a massive growth stage in terms of advancing their cancer “Super Drug" as well as substantially adding top tier board members to ensure continued growth and global exposure. Kalos board member and Time Magazine cover story cancer dream team leader, Dr. Daniel Von Hoff, is an example of the elite nature of the Kalos Therapeutics board.



“Kalos has been blessed with having the world’s greatest minds in oncology, drug development and business come together to form our own dream team of recognized global leaders”, says Kalos CEO George Colberg. “We are very pleased to announce the addition of another global leader to our dream team - Mr. Derek Vest, CEO & Founder of Gentech Pharmaceutical. Mr. Vest brings great pharmaceutical innovating thinking, passion and excitement to our team as well as providing Kalos with incredible access to Gentech’s world-wide team of IT experts.”



“Kalos Therapeutics is the only bio-tech/pharmaceutical company in the world that I know of that has the ability to change the world of cancer treatment. Their (Kalos) drug is so elegant and superior in design and delivery compared to any other drug. The ability to provide a drug with next to no side-effects is a dream come true. To have that drug be able to successfully treat nine different types of cancer is a miracle!”, says Derek Vest.



About Kalos Therapeutics

Kalos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes proprietary product candidates primarily for the treatment of cancer and age related diseases. The ANP family of peptides represents a portfolio from which many therapeutics can be developed addressing multiple indications within cancer, age related diseases and non-malignant hyper proliferative disorders.



Kalos is currently one of the most likely drug companies to develop the holy grail of cancer drugs - or the “Super Drug”.



The “Super Drug” in the cancer world refers to a drug that may be used to treat multiple types of cancer and their various strains while avoiding the additional trauma often caused by chemotherapy, radiation and many of the current cancer drugs.



“Kalos has successfully leveraged the natural antiproliferative activity of the Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (ANP) family of peptides in our patented Kalos Motif (s) demonstrating never before seen anti-cancer growth properties” says CEO, George Colberg.



Kalos’ drug shows remarkably broad anti-cancer activity, including inhibition of pancreatic, lung, prostate, breast, ovarian, colon, and melanoma cells in culture and of pancreatic, breast, and lung cancer tumors in models of human cancer.



More information can be found on Kalos' web site at http://www.kalostherapeutics.com