Gentle Dentistry in Haworth Voted One of NJ Top Dentists, Featured in Healthy Living Magazine

Haworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Gentle Dentistry in Haworth, NJ was recently featured in Healthy Living Magazine for their achievement of being voted as one of the top dental offices in the state. Dr. Andrew Spector and Dr. Michael Migdal are known for running one of the most advanced dental practices in the state, offering patients some of the latest treatments and methods available in the industry. Their expertise in the industry has also been featured by other major news sources such as the New York Times and the Star Ledger.



Drs. Spector and Migdal have decades of combined experience and are renowned in the dental industry for their expertise in digital dental care and implant dentistry. They have taught more than 2,000 dentists some of these latest techniques that help them provide their patients with the most advanced care possible.



Gentle Dentistry is one of just 30 dental offices in the country that is a Certified Hybridge Implant Provider. Hybridge implants are some of the most advanced dental implants available in the industry and allow patients to have a permanent solution to missing teeth instead of other alternatives like removable dentures or bridges. This technique allows Dr. Spector and Dr. Migdal to restore a patient's entire smile permanently in just 3 -16 weeks. With Hybridge dental implants, patients can enjoy having a smile that is aesthetically pleasing and just as functional as having their natural teeth.



In addition to their expertise in implant dentistry, the dentists at Gentle Dentistry also offer a variety of other advanced services such as CAD/CAM tooth restorations, metal-free dentistry, Invisalign, 2-visit smile makeovers, laser gum care, and sleep dentistry.



With the CAD/CAM technology available at Gentle Dentistry, patients can receive crowns and other ceramic restorations in just one office visit. Traditionally, ceramic crowns and restorations require at least two office visits to complete the necessary impressions and prep work involved prior to the patient being able to have the restoration placed permanently. With the digital technology available at Gentle Dentistry, patients can simply have digital impressions taken of their teeth and the ceramic restoration milled while their tooth is prepped to have it placed. This technology not only improves the accuracy of the fit of the restoration, but offers patients a significant improvement in the convenience of the procedure.



About Gentle Dentistry

The team at Gentle Dentistry is committed to delivering excellent dental care while treating each patient with respect, compassion, and integrity. Patients of Gentle Dentistry have access to a comprehensive team of dental professionals including Dr. Andrew Spector and Dr. Michael Migdal, along with associate dentist Dr. Jennifer Hale, endodontist Dr. Aleksander Iofin, and oral surgeon Dr. Adam Brisman.



For more information about the doctors and staff at Gentle Dentistry and the advanced dental services they offer patients in Bergen County, NJ, please visit http://www.GentleDentistry.com.