Gentry Moving and Storage Wins Providence Journal Reader's Choice Award

Cranston, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2022 --Gentry Moving and Storage has been awarded "Best Moving Services" by the Providence Journal for the fifth year in a row. The award is given to companies across many industries and sectors voted on by readers of the Rhode Island newspaper.



Christine Soave Crum, owner and President of Gentry Inc was in attendance, along with other members of the company, at the gala Wednesday night to receive the award. The gala, hosted by the Providence Journal was held at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. A crowd of a few hundred nominees attended the evening dinner and awards ceremony with hopes of capturing the prestigious award.



The process begins with being nominated where the public votes on their favorite establishments and only three finalists move on the final stage of voting. Finalists gather at the annual gala to await the announcement of the winners with the highest number of votes.



Ms. Soave Crum received the award on behalf of Gentry Moving and Storage stating, "I can't begin to express the gratitude I have in my heart for the friends, family, clients, referral partners, and team members who took the time to vote for us this year in the category of BEST MOVING SERVICES."



Gentry is a Rhode Island based moving and storage company specializing in local and long distance residential moves. The company also provides commercial moving and office installation services throughout New England with clients such as Marriott Hotels and University of Rhode Island.



Ms. Soave Crum's favorite area of the business is a specialty division she started called Seniors on the Move where they assist senior citizens transitioning between homes, and retirement communities. The offer full-service packing, moving and unpacking services taking the burden away from elderly clients. Their well-established knowledge of assisted living facilities allows them to facilitate moves seamlessly with the utmost care of their clients. They can be reached by calling (401) 785-1600 or by visiting their website at www.gentrymoving.com