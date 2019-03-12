Genus Leasing Offers New Special Offers for Car Leasing For Skoda, Mercedes Benz, and More

Suffolk, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --Genus Leasing is one of the most popular car leasing providers in the UK, and for good reason. The company has been operating for years and has one of the widest arrays of vehicles. And now, it releases its latest special offers for Skoda, Mercedes Benz, and more vehicles as well.



UNITED KINGDOM, 2019 – More individuals and businesses in the UK decide to go for vehicle leasing, and there are many good reasons for this. For one, car or vehicle leasing allows customers to save their precious funds for other use. Another reason for vehicle leasing's popularity is the fact that it offers an extensive collection of vehicles for lease, especially if one goes to a good leasing provider which can guarantee an excellent service and good quality.



One such provider of car leasing is Genus Leasing, and the company has certainly come a long way. Genus Leasing began operating in 2001, and even though it has grown tremendously through almost 18 years of operations, customers will be happy to know that they can still get personalised attention from its owners, Tony Davis and Alan Beckett. The company prides itself in giving useful advice so customers will be able to get the best vehicle for their needs. As Genus Leasing readily attests, "Genus is independent so will always look for the most competitive deal that suits you, the customer; we can look at all makes and models, not just one manufacturer. We have grown Genus through a very tough economic climate, this has been achieved with a customer service-focused approach."



As mentioned, Genus Leasing also takes pride in offering cheap car lease deals which are some of the most affordable in the country. In fact, it has released some of its newest special offers for vehicle leasing, including offers for Skoda, Mercedes Benz, and more. The Skoda lease deal offered by Genus Leasing is now only £323 per month, including VAT, and the company provides it to customers who get the lease deal for the Superb Estate model which has an automatic transmission and comes with a diesel fuel engine for enhanced economy.



Another special offer available today is for the Mercedes Benz A Class A180 hatchback, which is now offered for a mere £256.74 per month, including VAT. The model runs on petrol and comes with automatic transmission, and its engine size is 1.3 litres. Check out Genus Leasing for more on its latest leasing deals.



About Genus Leasing

Genus Leasing has established a name for itself when it comes to its business and personal car leasing services, with affordable and budget-friendly pricing, fantastic vehicles, and quality, personalised service. For more important details on how to get cheap car lease deals, visit Genus Leasing's website.