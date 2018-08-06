Genus Leasing's No Deposit Car Lease Deals Offer More Choices for Customers

Risby, Suffolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --Genus Leasing always promises to give customers exactly what they need when it comes to car leasing, be it for personal use or for business use. The company even offers no deposit car lease deals, and now, its choices for no deposit deals are more varied and extensive than ever.



Genus Leasing makes it a point to offer the best car lease deals for various customers who are looking for a proper car or another type of vehicle. The company was founded as far back as 2001 by two enterprising and visionary individuals, Tony Davis and Alan Beckett, and today, these two individuals still provide a highly personalised service and assistance to Genus Leasing's many customers.



The service offered by Tony Davis and Alan Beckett along with their team extends to giving advice on what car lease deal is most suitable for customers. They can provide advice on the type of car customers can use as well as the car's specifications and even the finance package which is ideal for customers' budgets. Another good aspect of Genus Leasing is that it is an independent company, which means that it is not limited to a certain manufacturer and can offer all different makes and models. Aside from this, Genus Leasing takes pride in the fact that it is a member of the BVRLA, or the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association, and it is regulated and authorised by the FCA, or Financial Conduct Authority, as well.



Proof of Genus Leasing's commitment to customer satisfaction is its selection of no deposit deals. Today, Genus Leasing offers even more variety when it comes to its no deposit deals. Customers who are interested in no deposit deals will be happy to know that there are more offers in store. One such offer available is the Volkswagen Polo hatchback deal, which is available for a mere £205.20 monthly rental, including VAT. Another deal is for the Ford Focus hatchback, which comes at only £220.45 per month with VAT. For customers who are looking for SUVs, Genus Leasing also offers the Kia Sportage SUV no deposit deal as well, which is available for only £237.54, and this already includes VAT. There are a good number of other no deposit deals on offer, and all customers have to do is browse through this broad selection on the Genus Leasing website.



About Genus Leasing

Genus Leasing, an independent provider of car leasing in Suffolk, offers an array of high quality yet affordable and cheap car lease deals for both business and personal customers in the area and beyond. To learn more about the car lease deals from Genus Leasing, visit the company website.