George Washington Carver Museum to Present Ode Amaize Performing "The Double Bass" by Patrick Suskind

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --The George Washington Carver Museum is pleased to announce the upcoming classical event of The Double Bass by Patrick Suskind performed by Odekhiren Amaize. Receiving acclamation from some of the most renowned western classical music and theatre audiences, this piece is described as a social comedy and a lament to the essential unfairness of life.



About The Double Bass

Written in 1980 by Patrick Suskind (author of Perfume: The Story of a Murderer), The Double Bass premiered in 1981, in Munich, Germany. It has since been translated into 28 languages and performed in leading theaters and festivals.



About Odekhiren Amaize (Ode)

Odekhiren Amaize (Ode) is a Nigerian-American bass-baritone. He holds a Performer Diploma in Voice from Indiana University School of Music at Bloomington, USA, and a post-graduate Certificate in Solo Song Recital from the St. Petersburg State Conservatory, Russia. He is an international performing and recording artist. His seven recordings are published by MSR Classics, and Albany Records. They include recordings of Russian song literature Pora!, songs by African American composers, The Negro Speaks of Rivers, and his latest, Things Fall Apart, based on the original text of China Achebe's novel of the same name. He is an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin where he trained under the tutelage of Michael Trimble and Jess Walters, under whose direction he appeared in several critically acclaimed local concerts and opera performances in the mid-1980s. He is currently a Professor at the American University in Dubai, UAE.



The Double Bass – Entertainment on high level with Top Performer



The Double Bass player's tail begins in a small apartment, where a lonesome double bassist in his mid-thirties drinks beer and chatters on about his instrument's importance to the orchestra. He begins by telling short stories about the double bass's history and plays it with pride. Slowly and steadily, however, he begins to realize that his instrument has always taken the spotlight in his life. As his speech shifts, he begins to find fault in his instrument, and laments at how it is taken the spotlight most of his life. Laden with comic relief and parallels, this play is a lighthearted, but introspective look into the life of a man who has felt undervalued, lonely, and has experienced unrequited love.



There will be two performances of The Double Bass: Saturday, October 15 at 2pm and Sunday, October 16 at 2pm, at the George Washington Carver Museum in Austin, TX. Tickets available at the box office of the Carver Museum for $20.



For more information about the event, please visit http://www.thedoublebass-atx.com or call 512-974-4926.



For more information about the location and tickets:

George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center

Boyd Vance Theatre in Austin, TX

Phone: 512-974-4926

Physical Address: 1165 Angelina Street Austin, TX 78702



Website: http://www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center