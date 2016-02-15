Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Once spring has sprung, it's time for Georgia used motor vehicle dealers to renew their dealer bonds. At USACommercialInsurance.com, it's quick, easy and hassle-free to get a free quote on Georgia auto dealer bond renewal, and now is the ideal time to move ahead, with the expiration date set for March 31st, 2016.



Georgia auto dealer bonds only expire once every other year, with the expiration occurring in even-numbered years. That means that 2016 is the first time in two years that motor vehicle dealers in Georgia will have had to renew their bonds, if they have had them and have been operating their business the whole time through.



It may have been easy to lose track of this, which is why USACommercialInsurance.com is reminding not only their current clientele in the state but also all owners of Georgia used car dealerships that now is the time to take action. As the deadline approaches, matters will only become busier and more complicated, and nobody wants to face a deadline crunch, delays in processing renewals, or last minute hiccups, so it's always better to renew as soon as possible.



USACommercialInsurance.com has the experience and expertise that dealerships can count on for a smooth and seamless experience. They have a reputation for always exceeding expectations and delivering results, tailored best fit solutions, and attentive customer service for their clients.



In addition to Georgia auto dealer bonds, USACommercialInsurance.com also offers services for a wide range of other Georgia small businesses and commercial interests. That includes commercial auto insurance in Georgia and Georgia garage liability insurance. Other focus areas include Georgia liquor liability insurance, workers comp in Georgia, and all types of surety bonds.



The team at USACommercialInsurance.com also covers the same service areas for other locations across the United States. That currently includes Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com for free commercial insurance quotes. Or call 407.272.1976 to speak with a representative for more information and for direct assistance.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee markets. Contact 407.272.1976 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.