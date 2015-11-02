Georgia Dentist Dr. Frank Arnold Offers Treatment for Milledgeville Patients Suffering from Temporomandibular Joint Disorder

Milledgeville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Dr. Frank Arnold, general and cosmetic dentist in Milledgeville, GA is helping patients in the Macon area who struggle with jaw and facial pain as a result of temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) find relief from their symptoms with some of the latest treatments available in the dental industry. Dr. Arnold can help patients accurately diagnose and treat the symptoms they are experiencing related to TMD.



TMD, also known as TMJ, is a complex medical condition that can involve a variety of symptoms. While TMD is not life threatening, its effect can have a detrimental effect on the patient's quality of life as it interferes with everyday activity like speaking, chewing, sleeping, and more.



This condition affects the jaw joint and surrounding tendons, muscles, and tissues. Patients struggling with TMD often experience clicking, popping, or grating sounds in the jaw, difficulty chewing, facial swelling, limited ability to open the mouth very wide, and a tired feeling in the face. In certain instances, TMD can also affect the health of patient's teeth due to excessive clenching or grinding.



TMD patients who visit Dr. Arnold's office can receive a comprehensive evaluation that can help determine the root cause of their symptoms. Dr. Arnold carefully assesses the patient's bite and jaw movement and uses the information to design a custom oral appliance that the patient usually wears at night. This removable appliance is designed in a way that prevents the jaw from staying locked in a tense position, essentially deprogramming the muscles.



In addition to offering treatment for TMD, Dr. Arnold and his staff also provide a full lineup of services for general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. Patients of Dr. Arnold have access to cosmetic services such as veneers, teeth whitening, tooth-colored fillings, and gum treatment. Dr. Arnold also offers permanent dental implants in-office to help patients who have missing teeth get the permanent smiles they've been missing out on.



About Dr. Frank Arnold

Dr. Arnold has more than 30 years of experience in the dental industry. He completed his undergraduate education at Auburn University and received his dental degree from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry in 1981. Throughout his career, he has become known as one of the most experienced and trusted dental professionals in the Milledgeville, GA area.



To learn more about Dr. Frank Arnold and the treatments and services he offers Milledgeville, GA patients who are struggling with TMD or other jaw and facial pain, please visit www.drfrankarnolddmd.com.