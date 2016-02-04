Georgia Foster Launches the Calm Confident You Program to Help Reduce Anxiety and Stress

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --A new online program has been launched by the world famous hypnotherapist Georgia Foster to help deal with growing anxiety problem. The program helps people who suffer from anxiety and by using it for half an hour each day, it can improve a person's lifestyle. The program called 'The Calm Confident You' is available to try for one day for free without any commitment.



The Calm Confident You program (georgiafoster.com/programmes/the-calm-confident-you) has been backed and supported by medical professionals and scientific evidence. It has been proven to help people manage their anxiety and improve their lifestyle. It comes with a full money-back guarantee from an expert who has helped thousands of people who have suffered from anxiety.



The program



The program can help people manage their anxiety problems with less than half an hour a day



Learn the powerful Inner Dialogue Psychology theory that has changed 10,000's of Georgia's clients' lives all over the world



This program is online and also fully downloadable if you choose



No need for expensive one to one therapy, saving you hundreds!



Start living more right now with these proven techniques



Risk-free with our 45 days 100% money back guarantee to you



The online program is available for $79.97 and provides people with a positive solution in overcoming negative problems within their lives. Seeing an anxiety expert on a one to one basis can be expensive, and there could be a long delay in gaining an appointment. However, the Calm Confident You program provides a fast solution to receiving help and is backed by a leading anxiety expert who not only invented the program but has helped people all over the world lead a better lifestyle.



To learn more about the Calm Confident You program and how it can help someone who has anxiety, please visit http://georgiafoster.com/programmes/the-calm-confident-you



Note: The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about the program.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



