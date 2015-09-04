Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --ACI Insurance Services has expanded the regions they cover, all in a quest to help more small business owners receive the stellar customer service and great deals and savings which they have been known for over the past decade.



Louisiana and Georgia commercial auto insurance policies can now be easily obtained at USACommercialInsurance.com via ACI's dedicated expert team.



All prospective customers are always eligible to receive free, no obligation quotes. The entire shopping experience is as streamlined, quick and easy as possible, and ACI is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of each and every client.



"As a business owner myself, I take great pride in working with other small businesses, and helping them to achieve their goals," said John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services. "By expanding my coverage into the great states of Louisiana and Georgia, I'm able to help even more great people. Free quotes, committed customer service, great discounts, and the perfect policy for your needs, those are the tenets I stick to for each person I work with."



ACI works with small businesses across a diverse range of industries and classifications. Whether it's an owner operator with his own 18 wheeler truck, a contractor with a pickup, a business operating a fleet of vans or buses, or anything else, there's always a policy to match those specific needs and risks.



This also includes all types of specialty vehicles, such as refrigerated trucks, log haulers, auto haulers, even food trucks. Regardless of what a business is doing and how it's operating, ACI will find a great policy at an affordable rate.



Beyond Georgia and Louisiana commercial auto insurance, ACI also offers a wide range of additional services to their clients in those two states. This includes auto dealer bonds, surety bonds, workers compensation insurance and further employee leasing services, liquor liability insurance, Georgia garage liability insurance, and much more.



Get started with ACI and request a free commercial insurance quote by visiting USACommercialInsurance.com, or by calling 407.889.2612 to speak with a representative.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.