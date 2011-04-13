Georgia Poison Control Assures Operational Readiness in the Face of the Unthinkable

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2011 -- Dr. Robert Geller MD, and Dr. Gaylord Lopez of the Georgia Poison Control have a daunting task when the unthinkable occurs in the form of a terrorist attack, pandemic, or a catastrophic poisoning event; they have to answer the phones and provide the first line for responding to the concerns of the public.



Georgia Poison Control is responsible for the handling the state’s triage system for catastrophic emergencies that threaten the safety of its more than 9.8 million residents. The new IT system they were looking for had to have the ability to reliably support up to 480 inbound phone calls at any single instance.



Building a telephone system that could handle this type of inbound traffic on extremely short notice created a logistical and budgetary challenge which traditional technology would not support. To meet this challenge, Georgia Poison Control elicited the help of local telephony partner Stormwood Technologies.



Understanding Georgia Poison’s requirements, Stormwood architected a Voice over IP (VoIP) solution by soliciting the help of two major IP telephony players, ShoreTel, and EtherSpeak Communications, Inc. ShoreTel provided their ShoreTel Unified Communications phone system, while EtherSpeak provided their ability to process 600 concurrent calls and a managed connectivity solution which provides a wide pipe to seamlessly connect to the ShoreTel platform.



“We were presented with a challenge that many businesses deal with – costs and time constraints.” Byron Stewart, Stormwood’s Chief Technology Officer stated. “Using ShoreTel’s UC system alongside with EtherSpeak’s SIP service, we were able to provide a viable solution that successfully met both these challenges.”



Stewart architected the ShoreTel solution while a team of EtherSpeak engineers coordinated the SIP trunking, MPLS and internet services to meet Georgia Poison Center’s requirements. In the end, the final solution orchestrated by Stormwood produced an innovative and cost effective phone system capable of receiving 480 calls instantaneously.



Dr. Geller of the Georgia Poison Control stated, “What we needed to do technically was daunting – and almost inconceivable considering our limited resources and requirement for 480 call paths on-demand to fulfill an important part of our mission. However, Stormwood and EtherSpeak’s solution will allow us to help fulfill our mission by delivering the right capacity and capability on-time and on-budget.”



About:

Stormwood Technologies is a recognized IT leader in delivering IT communications. As a full service consulting network integration company they provide their services to a wide range of enterprise customers and offer assessments, network design, remote & on-site network, IP Telephony, video conferencing, data networks, virtualization, and disaster recovery. For more information about Stormwood, visit: http://www.stormwood.com.



EtherSpeak Communications, Inc. is an IP communications service provider. As a leading SIP trunk provider, they are recognized for their innovative offering by leading UC companies such as ShoreTel, Microsoft, Cisco and others. EtherSpeak provides managed IP connectivity options, IP PBX hosting, call encryption and fax connectivity services. For more information about EtherSpeak, please visit: http://www.ietherspeak.com

