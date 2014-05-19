Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2014 --ACI Insurance is proud to now offer Georgia surety bond coverage for businesses across the Peach State. ACI, a long-time leader with over a decade of experience working with all types of Florida businesses, is ready to provide their same great service, tailor-made solutions and overall expertise to Georgia as well.



One new focus at ACI will be Georgia dealer bond coverage. To obtain a Georgia used car dealer license, obtaining a dealer bond is an important requirement and step of the process.



Specifically, a Georgia dealer bond must be worth $35,000, and expire on March 31st of even-numbered years. This is one of the key requirements of becoming a motor vehicle dealer in the state, and ACI is well-versed in all of the additional steps and mandates in the application process and can provide the guidance necessary for a smooth experience.



ACI is also focusing on Georgia garage liability insurance. This is another requirement for used car dealers in the state.



Garage liability coverage though also applies to a wide range of additional businesses, even if it's not legally mandated. From gas stations to parking lots, repair shops - who need garage keepers insurance - to valets, tow trucking services and more, garage liability coverage is an important piece to the protection puzzle for a variety of business types and industries.



The team at ACI, including owner John Rothschild, is excited to be fully licensed in the state of Georgia, and ready to meet the needs of business owners there.



"Expanding into the Georgia market and helping as many small business owners in that state, in addition to Florida, was always a goal of mine for ACI," said Rothschild. "I couldn't be happier to be licensed in Georgia now, and I'm eager to help with our signature hassle-free service, great prices and our dedication to each individual client."



In addition to Georgia dealer bond and garage liability insurance, ACI will also be providing all types of surety bonds in Georgia as well. From required bonding for professional licenses, to a huge array of different forms of coverage, ACI now offers Georgia businesses everything they need to be fully protected at all times.



Visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com for more information, and don't let the name be misleading - ACI now serves both Florida and Georgia! Call 407.889.2612 to speak with a representative and get started today.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild, with the express goal of providing not just great Florida insurance, but also services which were also affordable for consumers and small businesses. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI has a dedication to customer service, as well as extensive experience in the field, and knowledge of current issues. Today, as leading Florida insurance agents, they provide a wide range of services, including all types of Florida surety bonds, and ACI always puts the needs of their clients first above all else. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.