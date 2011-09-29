CashAdvance.com Unveils the Georgia Consumer Guide's Laws & Regulations Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2011 --CashAdvance.com has announced its new educational tool for payday lending. The Georgia Consumer Resource Center features a Laws & Regulations page that includes relevant information for consumers residing in Georgia who want to know which laws and regulations apply to them. Since cash advance laws and requirements vary across state lines it has been difficult in the past to determine which laws may be pertinent. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have made it easy for Georgia residents to learn all about cash advance laws in a compilation of all necessary information into one comprehensive consumer guide.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Georgia Laws & Regulations page, located within the Georgia Consumer Resource, includes the most recent legislative details and fundamental procedural points of a payday loan. Consumers can learn about maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and financial fees. Additional information available to explore includes the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, the length of the cool-off period between loans, and payment plans.



The main purpose of the Georgia Consumer Resource Center is to give consumers an educational consumer guide to help them make an informed decision when interested in getting a Georgia cash advance. Consumers are advised to frequently visit the Georgia Consumer Resource to check for updates to state laws and regulations that affect the cash advance process and requirements. Furthermore, consumers can learn what is required of a loan in order for it to be legal in Georgia. By knowing current laws and regulations consumers can decide if a cash advance is right for them.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Georgia Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Georgia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."